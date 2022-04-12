Advertisement

Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week

By Yocelin Gallardo and Julio Pruneda
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Long lines of tourists coming to the United States were spotted early Monday morning on April 12 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2) on the Nuevo Laredo side.

Many Mexican travelers are taking advantage of Holy Week to visit family in the U.S. Reportedly, a majority of the tourists coming in through Laredo are coming from Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, and San Luis Potosi.

The same large tourist presence is also being reported out of Matamoros and Reynosa.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Laredo Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain

Latest News

Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge
Nv. Leon and Tx agreement
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Korean War veteran without family laid to rest