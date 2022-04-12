Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Long lines of tourists coming to the United States were spotted early Monday morning on April 12 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2) on the Nuevo Laredo side.

Many Mexican travelers are taking advantage of Holy Week to visit family in the U.S. Reportedly, a majority of the tourists coming in through Laredo are coming from Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, and San Luis Potosi.

The same large tourist presence is also being reported out of Matamoros and Reynosa.

