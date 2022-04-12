Nuevo Leon Governor claims to have spoken to Abbott about inspection requirements

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Governor of Nuevo Leon Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda says he spoke with Governor Greg Abbott about those inspection requirements at the border.

Garcia Sepulveda made the announcement during a press conference on Monday.

Sepulveda said he was asked by business leaders and customs agents if he could get in contact with the Texas Governor about the situation.

He claims to have come to an agreement with Abbott as long as there were no immigration violations and assures security along the border that Abbott would lift that extra level of inspection and that if it might be possible to have it done as soon as Tuesday.

However, Abbott has not confirmed this.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.