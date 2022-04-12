Advertisement

Protest blocks Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge

By Heather Sanchez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Commercial traffic at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge is “halted temporarily” due to an ongoing protest on the Mexican side of the border.

There was “no southbound movements by U. S. carriers,” and the drivers were protesting what, they say, are excessive wait times and delays, especially on the U. S. side of the border.

Dozens of men stood by their trucks and in the middle of the street blocking the port of entry in a bid to express their frustrations to Mexican authorities.

The follows a move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to enhance safety inspections at state border ports in response to Biden administration plans to end pandemic-related restrictions at the border.

The mayor of Reynosa, Mexico, Carlos Peña Ortiz, declined to comment on the traffic halt.

