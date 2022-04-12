Renovations to medical examiner’s building

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Out of Commissioner’s Court, along with approving a contract on a temporary basis for medical examiner services, commissioners also discussed the renovations to the medical examiners building.

The renovation project has been ongoing based on recommendations provided by retiring medical examiner, Dr. Corinne Stern.

According to county engineer Luis Perez Garcia, additional requests were made that will cost Webb County 12,000 more than initially budgeted. Some of these include replacing the original carpet with tile in several of the offices as well as repairing damages to parts of the ceiling and roof. Future changes in the works are the relocating of an exhaust fan to mitigate noise and providing enhanced security features to the building’s surrounding fence.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says the upgrades are necessary to ensure the building is prepared to handle the volume of work. “Obviously, we want to make sure that we are prepared. Obviously, here in a border city, like Laredo and Webb County, we see an influx. So, we want to make sure we have the capacity and everything to manage Webb County and also the surrounding counties as well.”

On Monday, April 11, commissioners also approved a temporary contract with Pathco, Inc. for medical examiner services to be provided by Dr. Stuart Graham at a cost of $3,500 a day for 90 days, with an option to extend. Services will begin next week on April 17.

