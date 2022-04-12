Sheriff’s office to celebrate National Telecommunications Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will hold a special ceremony to recognize those who serve as a lifeline to many.

Local law enforcement entities kicked off the celebrations for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week on Sunday.

It’s a time to recognize those who are the literal first call to action at getting a law enforcement officer or paramedic at the scene during an emergency situation, saving countless lives in the process.

They are on-call 24/7 answering emergency calls, as they not only ensure the community receives the help they need, but deputies and officers return home safely.

The sheriff’s office will hold a ceremony on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the second floor of the county courthouse.

