Sheriff’s office to celebrate National Telecommunications Week

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will hold a special ceremony to recognize those who serve as a lifeline to many.

Local law enforcement entities kicked off the celebrations for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week on Sunday.

It’s a time to recognize those who are the literal first call to action at getting a law enforcement officer or paramedic at the scene during an emergency situation, saving countless lives in the process.

They are on-call 24/7 answering emergency calls, as they not only ensure the community receives the help they need, but deputies and officers return home safely.

The sheriff’s office will hold a ceremony on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the second floor of the county courthouse.

