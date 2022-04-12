Summer comes early

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the official start of summer is a couple of months away, it’s already starting to feel like the summer season here in Laredo!

On Tuesday we will start out rather muggy and humid in the mid-70s and see a high of about 102 by the afternoon hours.

We could see a slight chance of rain during the early morning hours, but these chances of rain will dissipate and things will continue to stay hot and humid as we enter the middle of the week.

Not much will change but by Thursday we do see a slight drop into the upper 90s but still staying pretty hot and humid.

Things will start to dwindle down on Friday to a high of about 95 degrees with some cloudy skies.

Now as we hit the weekend, things will jump back up to the 100s and upper 90s.

Expect nothing but hot and humid conditions all weekend long.

By next week, we could see those chances of rain make a come back and a possible cold front that will bring us back down to the 70s.

Enjoy the cold front while it lasts, even if it’s just for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.