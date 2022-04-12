Advertisement

Texas dealership owner stars in movie, “The Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone”

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas business owner is making his big debut on the silver screen.

Charlie Clark is the writer, the executive producer and the star of his family film, “Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone.

Mr. Clark was inspired  by his relationship with his grandmother who was from Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon Mexico to bring this passion project to life.

The film is about a group of known Latino Superheroes, the Green Ghost, which is a play on words on “Gringo” which is sort of mocking and making fun of Gringo Heroism.

It’s a fun family film that Clark dedicates to his Mexican Family as well as the communities he serves in south Texas.

He also has Machete star Danny Trejo joining him on screen as well as several other talents.

The film is going to be released in Texas theaters on April 29th, so be sure to catch the Green Ghost on the big screen!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Laredo Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain

Latest News

Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge
Nv. Leon and Tx agreement
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Korean War veteran without family laid to rest