Texas dealership owner stars in movie, “The Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone”

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas business owner is making his big debut on the silver screen.

Charlie Clark is the writer, the executive producer and the star of his family film, “Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone.

Mr. Clark was inspired by his relationship with his grandmother who was from Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon Mexico to bring this passion project to life.

The film is about a group of known Latino Superheroes, the Green Ghost, which is a play on words on “Gringo” which is sort of mocking and making fun of Gringo Heroism.

It’s a fun family film that Clark dedicates to his Mexican Family as well as the communities he serves in south Texas.

He also has Machete star Danny Trejo joining him on screen as well as several other talents.

The film is going to be released in Texas theaters on April 29th, so be sure to catch the Green Ghost on the big screen!

