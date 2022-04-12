Advertisement

UISD to discuss possible boundary changes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There could be some big changes coming to the boundaries for several UISD elementary and middle schools.

During Tuesday’s business committee meeting, the UISD Board of Trustees will discuss possible boundary changes to colonel santos Benavides, Roberto Santos, and Borchers Elementary as well as United and Trautman middle for the next school year.

The board will also go over the student code of conduct dress code for the next school year and also recognize its Fit for the Future after school program.

The board meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the UISD Boardroom.

