UISD to hold board meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There could be some big changes coming to the boundaries for several United Independent School District elementary and middle schools.

During Tuesday’s (April 12) Business Committee Meeting, the UISD board of trustees will discuss possible boundary changes to four elementary schools, as well as United and Trautman middle schools for the next school year.

The board will also go over the Student Code of Conduct/Dress Code for the next school year and also recognize its Fit for the Future after-school program.

The board meeting will take place Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the UISD boardroom located at 201 Lindenwood Drive.

