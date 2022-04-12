Advertisement

UISD to hold board meeting

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There could be some big changes coming to the boundaries for several United Independent School District elementary and middle schools.

During Tuesday’s (April 12) Business Committee Meeting, the UISD board of trustees will discuss possible boundary changes to four elementary schools, as well as United and Trautman middle schools for the next school year.

The board will also go over the Student Code of Conduct/Dress Code for the next school year and also recognize its Fit for the Future after-school program.

The board meeting will take place Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the UISD boardroom located at 201 Lindenwood Drive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
30-year-old Jeanette Martinez
Woman accused of injury to a child wanted
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
Emperor Garden closes its doors
Three cheers for 31 years: Laredo Chinese restaurant closes its doors
Victim reportedly went into a store, and allegedly approached by suspect.
Young woman arrested for an alleged car theft

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Air Behind a Front Prompts Red Flag Warning
Laredo VA hosts free drive-thru food pantry for veterans
Laredo VA hosts free drive-thru food pantry for veterans
Renovations to medical examiner’s building
Renovations to medical examiner’s building
Renovations to medical examiner’s building
Renovations to medical examiner’s building
Webb County Sheriff's Office 911 telecommunicators honored
Webb County Sheriff’s Office 911 telecommunicators honored