Advertisement

Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

By Melissa Payne and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An umpire in Mississippi is recovering after being punched in the face following a softball game for 12-year-old children.

According to WLBT, Kristie Moore was filling in for an umpire who got sick. She has been calling games for 10 years.

During the game, the coach asked one of the athlete’s mothers to leave the game for excessive cursing. Instead of going home, the woman is accused of waiting to confront Moore after the game, punching her and then running away.

The mother, Kiara Thomas, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Moore said some parents are out of control and make it harder and harder for umpires to do their jobs.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “The verbal abuse. And even now, the physical abuse now, at this point, and enough is enough.”

Moore, who finds umpires for tournaments in Mississippi, said it is difficult to find people willing to officiate the games.

“No one wants to listen to the verbal abuse and run the risk of what happened to me happening to them,” Moore explained.

Moore said most umpires do the job because they love the game and the kids, not for the money as they get paid $40 a game at most.

A bill was introduced in the legislature earlier this year that would make assaulting a referee or umpire a felony as aggravated assault. That bill, however, died on the calendar.

Moore said she hopes that, after this, lawmakers will take a second look.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Laredo Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge
Nv. Leon and Tx agreement
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through