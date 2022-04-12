Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since a Laredo family was reported missing in Mexico.

On Tuesday, April 12, several Mexican news outlets reported that the vehicle the family was last seen in has been found along with several bodies inside.

Gladys Perez and her two children, Juan Carlos Gonzalez and Michelle Cristina Duran, went to visit her family in Mexico in June of 2021. They were last seen driving a yellow car.

According to newspaper El Mañana, the Mexican National Guard made the discovery and found a car matching the description in the bottom of a water well. Authorities found three bodies inside, but have not confirmed if it’s the missing family at the time of this publication. DNA analysis has been requested.

KGNS reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who say that they are aware of news outlets reporting about the family, but are not able to confirm the information and they will decline to comment at the time of this publication.

