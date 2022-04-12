Virtual puppet show teaches Laredo kids the way

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Since we were little kids, we’ve all grown up with some form of puppets that have taught us the facts of life and what’s right from wrong.

A couple of Laredo puppeteers have put together their own YouTube Channel as an effort to reach out and teach children about values.

Agape Avenue, ICM Kids Online started during the pandemic as a way to entertain and district kids from all the doom and gloom in the world.

Two years later, Pastors Jeff Miller and Paula Miller have grown this into an online series.

Much like Sesame Street, the characters go over all kinds of educational facts kids need to be aware of.

