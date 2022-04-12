Advertisement

Virtual puppet show teaches Laredo kids the way

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Since we were little kids, we’ve all grown up with some form of puppets that have taught us the facts of life and what’s right from wrong.

A couple of Laredo puppeteers have put together their own YouTube Channel as an effort to reach out and teach children about values.

Agape Avenue, ICM Kids Online started during the pandemic as a way to entertain and district kids from all the doom and gloom in the world.

Two years later, Pastors Jeff Miller and Paula Miller have grown this into an online series.

Much like Sesame Street, the characters go over all kinds of educational facts kids need to be aware of.

To check out the show for yourself, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
30-year-old Jeanette Martinez
Woman accused of injury to a child wanted
Emperor Garden closes its doors
Three cheers for 31 years: Laredo Chinese restaurant closes its doors
Victim reportedly went into a store, and allegedly approached by suspect.
Young woman arrested for an alleged car theft
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes

Latest News

Fiery crash on Minnesota highway caught on camera
Fiery crash on highway caught on camera
Fiery crash on Minnesota highway caught on camera
Fiery crash on Minnesota highway caught on camera
Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week
Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week
Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week
Mexican tourists flock to U.S. for Holy Week