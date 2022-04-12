Webb County approves temporary contract for medical examiner’s services

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners have approved for someone to fill in for the role of medical examiner for the interim.

The contract will be with Doctor Stuart M. Graham, MD for daily services during the transitioning period while Dr. Corrine Stern prepares for retirement.

He will be paid $3,500 a day and get $2,550 dollars for relocation and lodging costs.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says finding a replacement has not been easy because the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office provides services to six other counties in the region and that the money being spent during the temporary contract isn’t out of the ordinary.

Gonzalez says, “Dr. Stern needs to close out a lot of the files, and then hand them over to either this company that’s going to be temporarily here, or we hire somebody in the meantime, and we cut these services short. But yes, $3,000 a day, $3,500 a day. It sounds, and looks, and it is a lot of money, but that is the average.”

Commissioner Gonzalez says the county did their research and says the pay is one of the lower averages and that there are higher ones out there.

The county wanted to make sure they sped up the process of hiring a medical examiner, so they can manage not only Webb County but surrounding counties as well.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, this temporary contract covers 30 days, and possibly even 60 but the sooner they find someone full time, the sooner the contract ends.

