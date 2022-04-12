Advertisement

Webb County approves temporary contract for medical examiner’s services

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners have approved for someone to fill in for the role of medical examiner for the interim.

The contract will be with Doctor Stuart M. Graham, MD for daily services during the transitioning period while Dr. Corrine Stern prepares for retirement.

He will be paid $3,500 a day and get $2,550 dollars for relocation and lodging costs.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says finding a replacement has not been easy because the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office provides services to six other counties in the region and that the money being spent during the temporary contract isn’t out of the ordinary.

Gonzalez says, “Dr. Stern needs to close out a lot of the files, and then hand them over to either this company that’s going to be temporarily here, or we hire somebody in the meantime, and we cut these services short.  But yes, $3,000 a day, $3,500 a day. It sounds, and looks, and it is a lot of money, but that is the average.”

Commissioner Gonzalez says the county did their research and says the pay is one of the lower averages and that there are higher ones out there.

The county wanted to make sure they sped up the process of hiring a medical examiner, so they can manage not only Webb County but surrounding counties as well.

According to Commissioner Gonzalez, this temporary contract covers 30 days, and possibly even 60 but the sooner they find someone full time, the sooner the contract ends.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
File photo
UISD to discuss possible boundary changes
File photo: Boys & Girls Club Laredo
Laredo Boys and Girls Club Executive Director announces retirement
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Laredo Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain

Latest News

Abbott did lift inspections at one international bridge
Nv. Leon and Tx agreement
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest
Korean War veteran without family laid to rest