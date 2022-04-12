Advertisement

Webb County to conduct clean up campaign in El Cenizo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in El Cenizo who are looking to do some spring cleaning will have a chance to get rid of some unwanted rubbish.

On Tuesday morning, Webb County will be conducting a colonia clean-out campaign for El Cenizo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials will be at the El Cenizo Community Center located at 3519 Cecilia Lane where residents can drop off trash.

They are not accepting broken concrete, dirt or gravel, hazardous wastes materials, ashes, and sand as well as automobile frames.

