Webb County Sheriff’s Office 911 telecommunicators honored

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week, telecommunicators across the nation are being celebrated for their life-saving work.

In Webb County, the sheriff’s office hosted a ceremony on Tuesday, April 12, to honor its telecommunicators. They are on-call 24/7 answering emergency calls. They not only ensure the community receives the help they need, but also make sure deputies and officers return home safely. The work they do is critical for the community.

Maria Dora Ibarra, a telecommunicator for Webb County Sheriff’s Office, remembers one call she answered regarding a couple was driving as a baby was being born: ”I told them to go ahead and stop because we were going to be delivering the baby. So, at that time the female did deliver the baby. The baby was born, and there were no complications with the baby because we did give first aid to the baby. The baby came out, we still proceeded to drive to LMC (Laredo Medical Center), and he was taken care of.”

All sixteen 911 telecommunicators that work for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office were at the ceremony.

