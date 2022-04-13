City of Laredo to hold Easter Egg hunt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo kids can get an early start on the Easter festivities with a good old Easter Egg Hunt.

The City of Laredo is inviting families to the Independence Hills Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the egg hunt.

There will be plenty of food vendors, crafts and games for the kids to enjoy.

The park is located at 1102 N Merida Dr.

