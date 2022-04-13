Advertisement

City to present key to the city to CEO of Every Company

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will hold a special ceremony to celebrate a world-wide accomplished Laredoan!

Arturo Elizondo previously co-founded Clara Foods in 2014, Served under Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and holds a degree in government and comparative politics from Harvard.

Throughout his career, Arturo’s vision to develop animal free proteins as a cheaper and more sustainable resource has granted him important mentions that place him highly in the national charts including Forbes Magazine.

Mayor Pete Saenz and city officials will present the CEO & founder of Every Company with the key to the city Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

