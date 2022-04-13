Congressman Cuellar asks Gov. Abbott to halt duplicative inspections at bridges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, the commercial traffic drop since Governor Greg Abbott implemented “enhanced” inspections on commercial vehicles at different ports of entries has been between 35-60%.

On Wednesday, April 13, Cuellar said he sent a letter to Abbott asking him to halt the additional inspections. Much like the trade industry in town, Cuellar says the inspections have caused a disruption to trade and the supply chain on consumer goods entering the United States. He says, “they put some companies out of business, but it was for brakes and tires. It was no drugs or migrants that they had. It’s not doing, what it was supposed to be doing. With all due respect, the only thing the governor is doing is he’s adding a tax -- an ‘Abbott Tax’ on consumer goods -- because when there is a delay on the supply chain, the companies are going to put that and pass it to the consumers.”

Congressman Cuellar sent the letter to Governor Abbott before Wednesday, April 13′s press conference.

