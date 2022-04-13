Advertisement

Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain
Suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
MGN Online
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor in Laredo

Latest News

Ukraine braces for a Russian attack in the eastern Donbas region. (CNN, POOL, Radio Free...
GRAPHIC: Loss, devastation 50 days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A sign is displayed instructing visitors of a closed bird exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo,...
2 bird flu cases confirmed in US zoos as virus spreads
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden talks infrastructure, supply chains
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail