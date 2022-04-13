Gov. Abbott says first bus of migrants has arrived in D.C.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott says the first group of migrants has arrived in Washington D.C.

This is the first round of migrants that are being bussed to the capitol.

This comes after Abbott announced last week that in response to the ending of Title 42, more migrants would be traveling to the border.

They were dropped off between Union Station and the United States capitol.

This information was shared over a press release from the governor’s office.

They say the second bus is currently on its way with migrants to Washington D.C.

