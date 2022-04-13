Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Gateway City

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit Laredo on Wednesday.

According to a media advisory sent out by the Governor’s office, Abbott will be in the Gateway City to meet with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda.

This meeting between both politicians comes days after Abbott directed The Texas Department of Public Safety to step up commercial vehicle safety inspections at points of entry into Texas.

These state-conducted inspections are performed in addition to inspections already performed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In Laredo, DPS began the inspections by the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge on Friday, since then many truck drivers have reported long wait times to cross into the U.S.

Before the Governor announced his visit to Laredo, García Sepúlveda told the media on Monday he had reached out to Abbott to potentially come to an agreement to end the inspections.

García Sepúlveda said many business leaders and customs agents asked him to get in contact with the Texas Governor about the situation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.