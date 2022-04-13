Advertisement

Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor in Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to visit Laredo to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor about the additional inspections at a Laredo port of entry.

This comes after, Nuevo Leon Governor, Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda says he spoke with the governor about the inspection requirements at the border and how it has affected trade and wait times at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

On Wednesday, the governor is expected to meet with Sepulveda to discuss the possibility of lifting the inspection requirements as well as other issues pertaining to the border.

That meeting will take place at 2 p.m. at the Colombia Solidarity Border Safety Inspection facility.

