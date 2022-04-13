Advertisement

Historic signing of TIRZ agreement

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The historic public/private partnership between Killam Development, the city of Laredo, Webb County and Laredo College is now official after the signing of all required documents on Wednesday, April 13.

The Coves at Winfield, located off Loop 20, between Del Mar Boulevard and Shiloh Drive, is a multimillion-dollar Killam development that will be built over the next 30 years.

Under the TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) agreement, 60% of tax revenues from structures built on the thousand acres of land will remain with the taxing entities while the remaining 40% will be reimbursed to a TIRZ fund. It’s a tool that developer Cliffe Killam says can help communities grow faster. “I truly believe in this tool and hope other investors and developers use it in our community. This is something that is open to everybody. There are folks that have used it all over the state.”

With Wednesday’s signing, Killam Development now has the green light to move forward with phase one which includes more than 1,700 new homes. Subsequent phases will include 900 apartment units, hotels, commercial space, and community green space for hiking and biking.

