Home destroyed in 2020 fire rebuilt through local program

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family who lost their home to a fire got the best gift possible Tuesday morning.

The Gonzalez’s lived on the 500 block of Bustamante Street for 30 years until a fire in May 2020 changed all that. Then on April 12, thanks to a home rehabilitation program from the city of Laredo, their home was rebuilt. It comes without having to be burdened with any additional debt.

The city’s housing manager, Marcela Cervantes, says, ”right now, they will not have to pay anything at this moment. Every year, we do recertify income through different programs that they might qualify, depending on your situation. If you’re elderly or disabled, and very low income, there are plans you might qualify for a 100% forgivable loan.”

The housing rehabilitation program that made this possible gets its funds every year from the federal government.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

