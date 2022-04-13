Advertisement

Lack of firefighting resources in Rio Bravo

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire departments all over the state of Texas are on high alert as red flag warnings pop up from time to time during this season. In an effort to help, the Webb County commissioners court issued a burn ban on Monday, April 11, that would last for 30 days. One fire department has seen blazes first-hand, but it lacks the resources to keep fighting those fires.

For almost a decade, Rio Bravo Fire Chief, Juan C. Gonzalez has been head of the Rio Bravo Fire Department. He is originally from El Cenizo, but he spends all his time in Rio Bravo. Before 2014, the Rio Bravo fire station resources were limited, which only allowed for it to be open for a couple of hours. Now, it’s 24/7. ”Some understand and other people don’t understand that the fire department is supposed to be 24/7,” says Gonzalez.

Chief Gonzalez, along with his 15 volunteers, make up the Rio Bravo Fire Department. Recently, they have been called out to two major fires in the last two months. Gonzalez says it has been difficult since they lack resources for the station. ”Besides the fire engine, the equipment we also need is an ambulance for medical emergencies. Medical supplies, we are okay as of right now.“ Chief Gonzalez says they are also in charge of going to El Cenizo to respond to emergencies.

One of the fire hoses needs to be replaced since it’s been at the department for 15 to 20 years, but for it to be replaced, the city of Rio Bravo has to approve it. Chief Gonzalez says he has asked the city officials for help.

Rio Bravo commissioner Julio Cavazos says the fire department’s resources have been discussed multiple times during city council meetings. He says, “there is money for equipment and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) bags but the city hasn’t purchased them.” Cavazos says they will continue talk about this topic at city council until this equipment is purchased by the city.

