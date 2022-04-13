Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department says the next wave of the coronavirus is already here in the U.S.

The BA.2 subvariant of the highly infectious Omicron is 30 to 50 percent more contagious than BA.1

Scientists are still unsure of the full capacity of this virus and how it will continue to evolve to make new variants.

The health department says there are plenty of ways you can prepare for the new strain by getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot, use a high-quality mask when out in public, order an at home testing kit and keep an eye on COVID-19 trackers.

If you have any questions regarding covid-19 testing and or vaccines you can call the health department at (956) 795-4900.

