Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating several individuals tied to a theft.

Laredo Police released images from surveillance footage that showed several people allegedly breaking into a dentist office to steal several items.

They are then seen driving in a white colored vehicle.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.