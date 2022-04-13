Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating several individuals tied to a theft.

Laredo Police released images from surveillance footage that showed several people allegedly breaking into a dentist office to steal several items.

They are then seen driving in a white colored vehicle.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

