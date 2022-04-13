The Longhorn’s Gambit

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United High School Chess Team comes out on top after competing in the National Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

The students placed fifth in the under 800 division in which they competed against 74 other teams.

Back in November, the chess team took the top spot during the regional competition in Houston to qualify for this recent competition.

Lucy Gutierrez, the chess team’s sponsor says the students have gained so much from their dedication to the game.

Gutierrez says, “Students use a lot of critical thinking, they use both sides of their brain. Research has shown that they excel more in school. A lot of my chess students have become lawyers, teachers, and doctors. they are really smart kids.”

United High School was the only school representing Laredo at the competition.

A big congratulations to all the gambits of United.

