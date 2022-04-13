Advertisement

The Longhorn’s Gambit

United High School Chess Team comes out on top during tournament
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United High School Chess Team comes out on top after competing in the National Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

The students placed fifth in the under 800 division in which they competed against 74 other teams.

Back in November, the chess team took the top spot during the regional competition in Houston to qualify for this recent competition.

Lucy Gutierrez, the chess team’s sponsor says the students have gained so much from their dedication to the game.

Gutierrez says, “Students use a lot of critical thinking, they use both sides of their brain. Research has shown that they excel more in school. A lot of my chess students have become lawyers, teachers, and doctors. they are really smart kids.”

United High School was the only school representing Laredo at the competition.

A big congratulations to all the gambits of United.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain
Suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
MGN Online
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor in Laredo

Latest News

New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
Cigarroa CTE program receives grant
Cigarroa High School CTE program receives $300k grant
Cuellar announces two million for local detox center
Laredo detox center receives two million dollars in federal funding
Jairo Alexis Morales 27 and Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto 29
Two men wanted for allegedly operating eight-liner business illegally