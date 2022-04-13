Advertisement

National Weather Service: Red flag warning set for Wednesday

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The situation we’ve been finding ourselves in continues as the National Weather Service issues out another red flag warning for the area.

The red flag warning begins at 12 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. for Webb, La Salle, Duval, Jim Wells and other counties. The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi states, “A red flag warning is in effect for this afternoon from the inland Coastal Plains into the Brush Country. Strong northwest winds and very dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Any fires would likely spread rapidly.”

A red flag warning means there are critical fire conditions in the area. Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could cause wildfires. If there’s a fire, it may spread rapidly. You’re asked to report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

Webb County is currently under a burn ban, which began on April 11 and lasts for 30 days.

