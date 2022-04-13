Advertisement

Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The southern portion of a cooler airmass from the Great Plains will bring slightly cooler conditions by late tonight and Thursday. Humid gulf air will return Thursday night, followed by the northward expansion of heat into our area from Mexico this weekend. Our 100F heat today was the 4th such day so far this month. An average entire April has 2 such days.

