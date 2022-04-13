Pet of the Week: Simba

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to Simba.

Just like the great circle of life, it moves us all and so does this little tycoon who is just waiting to be adopted.

Simba is a year and a half old pit-bull mix, and LAPS has had him for nine weeks.

He has plenty of energy and loves to play around with stuffed animals.

Simba is just can’t wait to be king of the castle or his dog house.

All he needs is a new family to love and a new place to call home.

If you would like to adopt, Simba, you can contact LAPS at 956-724-8364.

Their adoption hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.