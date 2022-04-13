Residents invited to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate the life of an unaccompanied war hero who passed away.

The public is invited to attend the interment funeral ceremony for the life of Raymond Joseph Johnson.

Johnson was a Korean War Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1954. He passed away back in February 15.

The ceremony will start at 10 Wednesday morning at the veteran’s section of the City of Laredo cemetery with military honors performed by the American Legion Post 59.

