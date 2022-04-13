Advertisement

Residents invited to celebrate life of Korean War Veteran

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate the life of an unaccompanied war hero who passed away.

The public is invited to attend the interment funeral ceremony for the life of Raymond Joseph Johnson.

Johnson was a Korean War Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950 to 1954. He passed away back in February 15.

The ceremony will start at 10 Wednesday morning at the veteran’s section of the City of Laredo cemetery with military honors performed by the American Legion Post 59.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain
Suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
MGN Online
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor in Laredo

Latest News

New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park
Cigarroa CTE program receives grant
Cigarroa High School CTE program receives $300k grant
Cuellar announces two million for local detox center
Laredo detox center receives two million dollars in federal funding
Jairo Alexis Morales 27 and Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto 29
Two men wanted for allegedly operating eight-liner business illegally