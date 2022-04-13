Stop by a Laredo library during National Library Month

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s National Library Month and the city libraries are inviting families and kids to take advantage of all the programs they offer.

Whether you are a college student looking to do your own research or a parent looking for something fun for the kids to do, the Laredo Public Library has got you covered.

When the pandemic first hit, the libraries had to alter their operations and services in order to keep up with CDC guidelines.

As a result several of the libraries activities were put on hold or canceled during the pandemic.

Now the library is fully open and operational and they are inviting families and kids to all of its programs from arts and crafts time, story time, and homework help tutorials.

