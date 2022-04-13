Advertisement

Strong winds but still as hot as the sun

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we’ll continue to see strong winds and hot weather conditions!

We thought we were going to see some rainy conditions on Tuesday, and even though some parts of south Texas saw some showers they did not stick around for the long!

On Wednesday we’ll start out warm and humid in the upper 60s and see a high of about 101 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect those strong winds to continue to blow through our area and create some hazardous conditions.

Thankfully things will start to dwindle down just a tad bit into the mid-90s.

We’ll drop a couple of degrees on Friday and see some cloudy conditions but still not promising chances of rain.

Things will start to heat up as we head into the weekend; we’ll see a high of 100 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Some more promising chances of rain will make a comeback Sunday morning, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 101.

This will bring temperatures back down to the 90s and in the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Hopefully we see those chances of rain take effect and enjoy that small cold front while we can.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain
Suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
MGN Online
Governor Abbott to meet with Nuevo Leon Governor in Laredo

Latest News

Hopping into Summer
Hopping into Summer
Hopping to Summer
Hopping into the 90s
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday
Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning