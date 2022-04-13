Strong winds but still as hot as the sun

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we’ll continue to see strong winds and hot weather conditions!

We thought we were going to see some rainy conditions on Tuesday, and even though some parts of south Texas saw some showers they did not stick around for the long!

On Wednesday we’ll start out warm and humid in the upper 60s and see a high of about 101 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect those strong winds to continue to blow through our area and create some hazardous conditions.

Thankfully things will start to dwindle down just a tad bit into the mid-90s.

We’ll drop a couple of degrees on Friday and see some cloudy conditions but still not promising chances of rain.

Things will start to heat up as we head into the weekend; we’ll see a high of 100 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Some more promising chances of rain will make a comeback Sunday morning, giving us a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 101.

This will bring temperatures back down to the 90s and in the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Hopefully we see those chances of rain take effect and enjoy that small cold front while we can.

