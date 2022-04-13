Truck drivers remark frustration after additional inspections by DPS

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -

It’s been close to a week since DPS started to do additional inspections at entry points in the Colombia bridge.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott directed for enhanced security measures in response to upcoming end of title 42.

In Nuevo Laredo – truck drivers are dealing with a long wait lines.

“The situation is Critical”, is what Miguel Angel Maldonado, a truck driver says after waiting for almost 24 hours in the bridge.

He adds that because he is not able to do his regular daily crossings a day, this will impact his upcoming paycheck.

Luis Urrieta, another truck driver says, “I did not know about the inspections by DPS were happening”.

Laredo motor carrier association vice president Juan Jose De Leon says this situation has caused trouble for many forwarding agencies that are trying to meet their import and export quotas.

Truck drivers and other forwarding agencies are hoping that Governor Abbott ends this additional revision sometime in the near future.

