Unaccompanied Korean War veteran laid to rest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The veteran community came to say goodbye to one of their own on Wednesday morning, April 13.

It’s been nearly 70 years since the end of the Korean War where thousands of men like Raymond Joseph Johnson proudly served their country. Men and women from all foreign wars lined up at the City of Laredo Cemetery to pay their respects to the Unaccompanied Korean War veteran. An Unaccompanied Veteran means a veteran who has no known next-of-kin or those with next-of-kin who are unable to attend.

Monica Martinez was one of Johnson’s caretakers when he died at the age of 88. She and her family, along with friends, grew close to Johnson and even considered him family. Since Johnson didn’t have family in Laredo, it was hard for Martinez to get the rights to hold a proper burial. Even though it’s been a couple of months since Johnson died, he finally received a proper burial. Martinez says she had made a promise to him – to be by his side until his last breath. And that she did.

