U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo resume services after March gunfire reports

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a month since the reports of gunfire and explosions happened in Nuevo Laredo. The U.S. consulate temporarily stopped some of their services due to the violence. Now, the consulate will resume in the next few days.

On March 14, reports of a confrontation between a criminal organization and the military brought Nuevo Laredo to a standstill. On Wednesday, April 13, the U.S. consulate announced anyone needing services can go back starting Tuesday, April 19.

The department continues to closely monitor the security situation in Nuevo Laredo. Currently, there is a curfew is in place for U.S. government personnel working in Nuevo Laredo.

