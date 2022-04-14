Advertisement

Attorney says Congressman Cuellar not a target of DOJ investigation

File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar’s lawyer says federal authorities have informed him that the Democrat is not the target of an investigation that led FBI agents to search Cuellar’s south Texas home.

Back in January, Cuellar denied any wrongdoing after FBI agents searched his house in the border city of Laredo.

Washington, D.C.-based attorney Joshua Berman now says the Justice Department informed him Cuellar is not the target of the investigation.

The statement comes as Cuellar is locked in a primary runoff with a progressive challenger: Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

