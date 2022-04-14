Cigarroa High School CTE program receives $300k grant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 300-thousand dollars are heading to Cigarroa High School’s Technical Education Department.

The funds will be used to buy and install equipment for students hoping to get certified in the health science field.

The school says this is not the first time they have gotten this type of help.

Roger Garcia, LISD’s executive director of college, career and military readiness says this is the third year in a row that LISD receives this grant.

They have done it for other projects before such as welding but this year it’s going to the health and science field.

Garcia goes on to say this is part of their career, technical education program, also known as CTE.

The students who are involved in the program take health science courses for four years and then by senior year they are able to take their work base opportunities which includes a chance to get certified in the areas.

Some of the items they will buy are medical beds, patient simulator mannequins and accessories.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.