City of Laredo to hold Easter egg hunt at Slaughter Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is inviting residents to an Easter Extravaganza.

The city is going to have a good old-fashioned hunt for Easter eggs at Slaughter Park as well as several other games, crafts, music, and local food vendors.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. 202 North Stone Avenue. The event goes on until 8 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

