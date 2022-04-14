Cuellar to announce completion of broadband connectivity program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More residents in Webb County will now have access to internet service thanks to the completion of an ongoing broadband initiative.

On Thursday morning, Congressman Cuellar will announce the completion of Las Penitas, Los Botines, Las Lomas, Simeon Park and Hachar Business Park broadband connectivity projects.

Roughly 14 million dollars of federal funds were invested to provide families and businesses in rural community’s access to high speed broadband internet.

The funds were used to install fiber optic cables to the premises for access to the internet. The projects ensure future proof technology and access to one gigabyte of upload and download speed.

The announcement will take place this morning at the Santa Teresita Community Center.

