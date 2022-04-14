Advertisement

Cuellar to announce completion of broadband connectivity program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More residents in Webb County will now have access to internet service thanks to the completion of an ongoing broadband initiative.

On Thursday morning, Congressman Cuellar will announce the completion of Las Penitas, Los Botines, Las Lomas, Simeon Park and Hachar Business Park broadband connectivity projects.

Roughly 14 million dollars of federal funds were invested to provide families and businesses in rural community’s access to high speed broadband internet.

The funds were used to install fiber optic cables to the premises for access to the internet. The projects ensure future proof technology and access to one gigabyte of upload and download speed.

The announcement will take place this morning at the Santa Teresita Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

New information on missing Laredo Family
Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family
Jairo Alexis Morales 27 and Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto 29
Two men wanted for allegedly operating eight-liner business illegally
Special graduation ceremony at Alexander High School
Special graduation ceremony at Alexander High School
Local school districts will keep 5-day school week
Local school districts will keep 5-day school week
Teacher shortage causes school district to switch to four day work week
Teacher shortage prompts Texas school district to implement four-day work week

Latest News

Zapata County Sheriff’s Office bust stash house
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office bust stash house
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office bust stash house
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office bust stash house
Rodriguez name removal
Former Constable’s name removed from LISD Building
Rodriguez name removal
Rudy Rodriguez name removal
Rudy Rodriguez name removal
Rudy Rodriguez name removal