Easter holiday closures for City of Laredo/Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Easter weekend has begun. Here are some closures you need to know starting Friday, April 15 until the following week.

On Friday, April 15, all Webb County administrative offices will be closed through Monday, April 18. The Webb County Sheriff’s Department administrative offices will also be closed. However, all emergency services will be available. Offices reopen Tuesday, April 19.

Webb County Easter closures (KGNS)

For the city of Laredo, all administrative offices will be closed starting Friday, April 15 until Monday, April 18. There will be no recycling collection on Friday, April 15 but regular trash pickup will take place Monday, April 18. The landfill will be open Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 16, and Monday, April 18. The city says their 311 call center will be available during regular hours from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

City of Laredo Easter closures (KGNS)

