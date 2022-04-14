Gov. Abbott and Nuevo Leon Governor reach agreement over bridge inspections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bridge operations have returned to normal at one international bridge after Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda came to an agreement that will stop enhanced bridge inspections at the port of entry.

The agreement has ended the frustration for some in the trucking industry.

Abbott says, “The effect of this will be, that the bridge in Nuevo Leon and Texas will return to normal, effective immediately, right now.”

The agreement between texas and Nuevo Leon comes after many in the trucking industry express their frustration with the recent commercial vehicle inspections done by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

These inspections started last Friday as a response from Governor Greg Abbott to the Biden administration ending Title 42 in May.

Gov. Garcia says, “Entrepreneurs and the transports from Nuevo Leon talked to me to do something to increase again the revisions, the checkpoints going on around the border.”

These complaints prompted Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia to Contact Abbott to find a solution to the delays that were caused by the enhanced inspections.

Abbott says, “This is a memorandum of understanding that Nuevo Leon is going to compromise to improve its security, and I want to ensure that texas feels comfortable making business and having an effective and quicker border.”

Abbott agreed to end inspections only at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

In order for Abbot to agree to the terms, Nuevo Leon had to improve security on their side of the order.

The lifting of the inspections took effective immediately.

A relief for many truck drivers who previously said they were waiting approximately six to eight hours in line to go through the DPS inspection which is normally a ten-to-15-minute process.

Both parties are hopeful this is the start of other governors from Mexico reaching out to Abbott in order to reach the same agreement.

Governor Abbott noted that Mexican entities from Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Chihuahua have been in contact with him about signing a similar agreement.

As of now, the only place DPS inspections will no longer happen is at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

