Hopping into the 90s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You don’t need us to tell you that temperatures are on the rise, you can just step outside.

On Thursday we’ll start out rather muggy in the 70s and see a high of 93 degrees, which is not as hot as Wednesday, but still pretty heated.

Things will stay in the low 90s on Friday.

If you have any outdoor plans for this Easter weekend, you might want to make sure they include water and plenty of air condition because we are going to be in the hundreds.

After Easter, we’ll drop back down to the 90s and see some slight chances of rain that will carry on into the rest of the week.

These chances of rain will bring our temperatures down into the upper 80s.

This will finally give us those April showers that we have been waiting for.

