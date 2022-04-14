Hotter Weather This Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air has returned in the lower atmosphere. This will bring a low deck of cloud late tonight and Friday morning. Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft, above the gulf air, and will help mix the low clouds into higher based scattered cumulus during the next several afternoons. The desert air above will have more of an influence on our temperatures during Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs into the upper 90′s to around 100.

