Advertisement

Hotter Weather This Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air has returned in the lower atmosphere. This will bring a low deck of cloud late tonight and Friday morning. Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft, above the gulf air, and will help mix the low clouds into higher based scattered cumulus during the next several afternoons. The desert air above will have more of an influence on our temperatures during Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs into the upper 90′s to around 100.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

An elementary school principal in Alabama has been accused of "excessive paddling" of a student...
Alabama elementary school principal accused of ‘excessive paddling’ of student
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Vehicle belonging to missing Laredo family potentially found
Jairo Alexis Morales 27 and Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto 29
Two men wanted for allegedly operating eight-liner business illegally
File: Covid hospitalized patient
Health Department advises residents about new Covid strain
Suspects accused of stealing from dentist office
Laredo Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from dentist office

Latest News

Hopping into Summer
Hopping into Summer
Hopping to Summer
Hopping into the 90s
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot Thursday, Heat Returns Saturday
Windy Wednesday morning
Windy Wednesday morning