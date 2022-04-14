Laredo detox center receives two million dollars in federal funding

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local detox facility receives two million dollars in federal funding that will help support the salaries of roughly 26 staff members who will help residents battling addiction.

The funding is extremely helpful to the Laredo community which has historically lacked behavioral health care professionals, appropriate facilities, and treatment.

The federal earmark will also support yearly service contracts for electronic medical records in addition to office, healthcare, food, and hygiene supplies.

Webb County Commissioner Cindy Liendo says the center helps our own community by allowing them to seek treatment locally instead of having to travel and pay additional expenses.

Liendo goes on to say that this is a great effort that will also reduce homelessness, theft, and violence in our community.

The detox center is currently being renovated.

According to Liendo, it’s a county building and they are paying for the repairs and restorations being done which should take from 12 to 18 months to complete.

