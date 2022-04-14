Laredo ranks among safest cities to live

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo is one of the safest places to live in the U.S., that’s according to a survey conducted by Smart asset dot com.

According to the survey, Laredo was number 13 on the list; meanwhile other cities in Texas like Frisco took number one and McKinney took number 2.

The study evaluated each city’s crime rate using several public safety factors including the number of violent, property, and vehicular crimes to help determine the safest areas to live.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says the police department strives to maintain the city’s continued low crime rate by finding new ways to incorporate effective collaborations with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the community.

