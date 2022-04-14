LISD to offer Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With a new strain of the coronavirus here in the U.S. LISD wants to protect its students and staff especially before the Easter holiday.

On Thursday morning, LISD and the Texas Army National Guard will be administering second booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to all LISD students and employees.

The clinics will take place at Nixon High School Teacher lounge from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Lamar Middle School Gym from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Martin High School gym from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. just to name a few locations.

All eligible individuals must have received their first booster dose at least four months prior to their second dose.

For more information on Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, call (956) 273-1010.

