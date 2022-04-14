Local school districts will keep 5-day school week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An east Texas school district will implement a four-day school week starting next school year. The decision was voted by the Jasper Independent School District board in Jasper, Texas, northeast of Houston. This comes after the ongoing teacher shortage happening across the state.

Here at home, Laredo Independent School District (LISD) and United Independent School District (UISD) say they have a lot to consider before they can even make a similar change. The Jasper Independent School District came to the decision after speaking to parents and teachers about it.

Both UISD and LISD say every district is different. What works for Jasper ISD could be a challenge to the hundreds of districts across the state. For example, UISD Associate Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Emma Leza, says this kind of change could impact a student’s spare time for extracurricular activities and even students’ and teachers’ personal time. She says the only 4-day week the district has is during summer school.

