New splash pad added to Sisters of Mercy Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, April 14, a new addition to the Sisters of Mercy Park was celebrated by the city of Laredo with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There is a now a second pool and one more splash pad that took about a year to complete. The park, located in south Laredo, was named after the Sisters of Mercy organization several years ago. Rosemary Welsh, with the organization says they were happy to be a part of the occasion. ”[The park is} in south Laredo. We have been here since 1993. It’s for the family, and it’s educational, it’s recreational, and it’s about health, so we’re very excited to be here. And we love Laredo, we love Webb County.”

The new construction cost about $300,000 which came from the Community Development Block Grant Fund. The public will be able to enjoy these new features the last weekend of May.

